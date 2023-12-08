SHY, James
Age 73, of Madison, GA, passed November 25, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11 AM, Union Grove United Methodist Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
SHY, James
Age 73, of Madison, GA, passed November 25, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11 AM, Union Grove United Methodist Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral