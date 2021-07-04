SHUSTERMAN, Phillip



Phillip Shusterman, devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away on July 1, 2021 at the age of 82 in his home in Atlanta, Georgia. Born in Detroit, Michigan in 1939, Phil lost his father at a very young age and worked in his family's business there until he moved his family to Atlanta in 1969, where he managed men's clothing stores until he retired.



In retirement, Phil enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves and many different game shows. He was also active in the Atlanta Jewish Bowling League.



Phil was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Rose. He is survived by his wife Phyllis of 58 years; his sons Jeffrey (Dawna) and Michael (Min); his grandchildren Erica and Jacob; many nieces and nephews; and, his sister, Sandy Klain. A graveside funeral will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 5th at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

