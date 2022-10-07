ajc logo
Shupert, Gloria

2 hours ago

SHUPERT, Gloria Vee Swanson

She was born in Atlanta, Georgia on June 8, 1924. She was the daughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Cosby Swanson of Atlanta. She was preceded by her brother, Cosby Swanson, Jr. of Cashiers, North Carolina. She is survived by her son, Richard Shupert (Andrea); daughter, Sally Shupert; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She attended Washington Seminary, Stephens College, and the University of Miami. She was active in various volunteer work in the city, which included many years with the Northside Hospital Auxiliary.

Private internment for the family will be at the Sunrise Chapel, Arlington Mausoleum, Atlanta, Georgia.

Remembrances may be made to the Atlanta Humane Society or the charity of your choice.




