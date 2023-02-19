SHUMARD, Kenneth Marshall



Kenneth Marshall Shumard, age 79, of Atlanta, GA passed away on February 14, 2023. He is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years, Brenda Joyce (Smelser) Shumard; his three children and their spouses, Julie and Donald Potts of Marietta, GA, Ken, Jr. and Connie Shumard of Dunwoody, GA and Bob and Carrie Shumard of Duluth, GA; his brother, Bob and Barbara Shumard of Blanchester, OH; nine nieces and nephews; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11 o'clock, at East Cobb Church of Christ.



