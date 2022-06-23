SHROYER, Ila



Ila G. Shroyer went home to be with her Lord on June 14, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Fred E. Shroyer. She is survived by her sons, Fred (wife, Lynn Duggan) of Penfield, NY, and Walter (wife, Linda Weatherly Shroyer) of North Tazewell, VA; grandsons, Michael, Forrest (wife Laura), Alex, Nathan, Zach (wife Sam); great-grandchildren Donnacha, Luka, and Alice; also, Debby Boyer Kirby (who called Ila "my other mother"), her husband, Joe, daughter, Emily, and son Ryan. Ila was born in St. Louis on September 7, 1925 to Walter and Louise Glusenkamp. She attended school in St. Louis County. She worked as a secretary at Wagner Electric Corp. then, during WWII, at the US Service Center and with the Red Cross at St. Luke's Hospital. Ila and Fred were married September 7, 1946. She attended the Univ. of MO in Columbia, majoring in Art and Home Economics. After moving to Atlanta in 1951, she worked for First National Bank, the IRS, and then with her husband for 25 years in their insulation contract business. She was active in her community, volunteering with AARP to do income taxes for the elderly, regularly working as manager at the polls, and volunteering as a receptionist at Clairmont Presbyterian Church, where she also served as Sunday School Teacher, Circle Chairman, Moderator of Presbyterian Women, Elder, and Deacon. She was Chairperson of several church committees and enjoyed her work in the Wedding Guild. Ila enjoyed traveling, playing bridge and gardening. Ila loved her family and organized summer get-togethers, as well as taking each grandchild on a special trip. She will be greatly missed. There will be a brief graveside service at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Friday, June 24, 2022 at 10:00 AM and a reception for family and friends following at Floral Hills Funeral Home.



No flowers, please. Donations can be made to the Clairmont Presbyterian Children and Youth Ministries, or CPC Senior Ministry, 1994 Clairmont Rd., Decatur, GA 30033.



