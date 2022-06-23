ajc logo
X

Shroyer, Ila

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SHROYER, Ila

Ila G. Shroyer went home to be with her Lord on June 14, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Fred E. Shroyer. She is survived by her sons, Fred (wife, Lynn Duggan) of Penfield, NY, and Walter (wife, Linda Weatherly Shroyer) of North Tazewell, VA; grandsons, Michael, Forrest (wife Laura), Alex, Nathan, Zach (wife Sam); great-grandchildren Donnacha, Luka, and Alice; also, Debby Boyer Kirby (who called Ila "my other mother"), her husband, Joe, daughter, Emily, and son Ryan. Ila was born in St. Louis on September 7, 1925 to Walter and Louise Glusenkamp. She attended school in St. Louis County. She worked as a secretary at Wagner Electric Corp. then, during WWII, at the US Service Center and with the Red Cross at St. Luke's Hospital. Ila and Fred were married September 7, 1946. She attended the Univ. of MO in Columbia, majoring in Art and Home Economics. After moving to Atlanta in 1951, she worked for First National Bank, the IRS, and then with her husband for 25 years in their insulation contract business. She was active in her community, volunteering with AARP to do income taxes for the elderly, regularly working as manager at the polls, and volunteering as a receptionist at Clairmont Presbyterian Church, where she also served as Sunday School Teacher, Circle Chairman, Moderator of Presbyterian Women, Elder, and Deacon. She was Chairperson of several church committees and enjoyed her work in the Wedding Guild. Ila enjoyed traveling, playing bridge and gardening. Ila loved her family and organized summer get-togethers, as well as taking each grandchild on a special trip. She will be greatly missed. There will be a brief graveside service at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens Friday, June 24, 2022 at 10:00 AM and a reception for family and friends following at Floral Hills Funeral Home.

No flowers, please. Donations can be made to the Clairmont Presbyterian Children and Youth Ministries, or CPC Senior Ministry, 1994 Clairmont Rd., Decatur, GA 30033.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.floralhillsfuneral.com for the SHROYER family.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services

3150 Lawrenceville Highway

Tucker, GA

30084

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/tucker-ga/floral-hills-funeral-home-and-cremation-services/1156?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Killer Billy Sunday Birt was a father who left behind a family divided
What did Jeff Dauler say about Davi Crimmins getting fired from the Bert Show?
8h ago
Feds step up investigation of ‘fake’ Georgia GOP electors
9h ago
Duvall caps Braves' comeback in 9th for 4-3 win over Giants
2h ago
Duvall caps Braves' comeback in 9th for 4-3 win over Giants
2h ago
Teen's miraculous survival in Florida collapse finds purpose
1h ago
The Latest
Davies, Suzanne
Phillips, Mary
Cox, Charles
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top