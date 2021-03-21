Shropshire, Donald

SHROPSHIRE, Jr. Donald



Donald Camp Shropshire, Jr., a resident of Greenwich, CT and Vero Beach, FL, passed away on February 26, 2021.



Don was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on February 14, 1939. He was the son of Donald Camp and Sarah Frances Shropshire nee Mitchell. Don was a top student at North Fulton High School and captain of the football team. He was winner of the city of Atlanta 'scholar athlete' award in 1957 and was particularly proud of achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Don subsequently attended Dartmouth College, where over the next six years he earned a bachelor's degree as well as master's degrees in engineering and business. While in graduate school, he met Jean Mauser on a blind date in Boston, which led to 55 years of marriage and a relationship that he cherished.



Upon graduating Dartmouth, Don began a 27-year career at IBM. His journey from salesman of mainframe computers to general manager of the company was marked by regular home relocations and business trips around the world. He maintained a strong sense of pride in IBM and remained in close contact with former colleagues throughout life.



Don spent the final decade of his career as a Vice President and General Manager of Lexmark Corporation, a printer business sold by IBM in 1990. These years were every bit as thrilling as his time at IBM as Don worked closely amongst a group of executives that he greatly admired and respected. Don led worldwide marketing and sales, and, at the time of his retirement, Lexmark was a leading global manufacturer of printers. Don's career was characterized by his work ethic, deep customer loyalty, and a genuine appreciation for the opportunity to see the world and meet so many good people.



Weekends were spent with a racket in hand or playing sports with his children. Don loved the lakes of New Hampshire in the summer and the mountains in the winter. Jean introduced Don to classical music, which he appreciated throughout his adult life. They also loved their pets, including rescue dogs that were welcomed into the family.



Don retired in 1999 and moved to the Johns Island community in Vero Beach, Florida, with Jean. He soon corrected a natural slice and developed a sound golf game, lowering his handicap to single digits and managing to "shoot his age" numerous times. His love of the game was based on the enjoyment he realized through time spent with old friends and the opportunity to make new friends during a round.



Don was a devoted Christian throughout his life. As a young man he was a member of the Student Christian Fellowship and in retirement he and Jean attended Mass together every Sunday. He applied his executive skills to civic endeavors throughout retirement. He served on the Board of Directors of the United Way of Greenwich, including as the co-chair of two United Way Community campaigns, the Boys and Girls Club of Indian River County, and the Indian River Medical Center (now part of the Cleveland Clinic).



Don loved hosting family and friends at his home in Vero. He took great pleasure in seeing his grandchildren enjoying the pool and beach, laughing with them during dinner, and indulging them with ice cream. He will be remembered for his love of family, loyalty to friends, the twinkle of mischief in his eye, humble manner, lifelong commitment to excellence, thoughtful holiday prayers, and genuine love of life.



He is survived by Jean, his children, Donald Camp (Cristine), Joseph (Julie), Charlotte, and Sarah (Jeff Csoka) as well as his grandchildren, Georgia, Abigail, Bennett, Lillian, Jane, Alexander, Julian and Sloane. Don was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Elizabeth Gail Shropshire White.



It is the family's wish that any memorial tribute be made in the form of a charitable donation to:



Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation



44900 Prentice Drive



Dulles, VA 20166



Fallenpatriots.org

