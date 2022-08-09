SHROPSHIRE, Bobby Joe



Bobby J. Shropshire, Jr., 61, passed away peacefully at Emory University Hospital in Decatur, GA on August 5, 2022, in the loving arms of his wife, Rosalind. His memorial service will take place on Thursday, August 11, 2022, 11:00 AM at Stockbridge First United Methodist Church in Stockbridge, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Bob's memory to the Shepherd Center at www.shepherd.org or Kids Doc on Wheels, Inc at www.kidsdoconwheels.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at mbfh.com for the Shropshire family. Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com



