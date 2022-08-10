SHROPSHIRE, Bobby Joe



Mr. Bobby Joe Shropshire the husband of Mrs. Rosalind Shropshire of McDonough, GA entered into rest on August 5, 2022. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022, 11 AM at Stockbridge First United Methodist Church, 4963 N. Henry Blvd., Stockbridge, GA. Mask are required for entry. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Shepherd Center. Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com



