Shouse, Claire

SHOUSE (BAGLEY), Claire



March 26, 1951 - November 24, 2021



Claire Bagley Shouse passed away at home in Marietta, GA., and rests in the arms of Jesus. Claire was born and raised in Atlanta where she also spent most of her adult life. She was predeceased by her mother Charlotte Starr Bates, stepfather Col. William L. Bates, and father Frank G. Bagley. At the time of her death, she was survived by her stepsister Cathy Bates Coulmas of Cartersville, Ga.; her niece and nephews: Peggy St. Philip (Andrew), Thomas W. Akin (Roanna) and William B. Akin (Amy); as well as dozens of cousins in Georgia, Florida, Oregon, Texas, Hawaii, and California. Claire grew up in the Brookhaven and Moore's Mill neighborhoods exploring nature and nurturing a love of animals which continued well into her adult life. She graduated from The Lovett School in 1969 and attended college at Randolph-Macon Woman's College in Lynchburg, Va. and Kennesaw Jr. College in Kennesaw, Ga. While developing computer skills, she discovered her talent in photography, later working as an independent photographer in Florida and Georgia and as a manager at Wolf Camera in Atlanta. Claire's love of nature was conveyed in her amazing photography.Claire was passionate about sharing the news of our Lord Jesus Christ and worshiped with friends from Daystar Atlanta and several ministries. She is remembered by loving family and friends for her big smile, infectious laugh, warm spirit, and kind heart. A Celebration of Life is scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., at All Saints Episcopal Church, 634 W. Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta, Ga. 30308. Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Cobb County at humanecobb.com.

