Short, William

SHORT, Sr., William Harold



William Harold Short, Sr. (Harold, Hal), 91, was born August 20,1929 and passed away on June 30, 2021 at his home in Athens, GA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Josephus M. Short and Maud O. Askew Short, of College Park, GA, his wife, Susan Rachel Winn Short of Athens, GA, brother James Earl Short of East Point, GA, and sister Kathryn Short Blake of College Park, GA.



He is survived by a sister, Betty Short Cochran of Tallahassee, FL, three sons, William H. "Bill" Short, Jr. and wife, Sally Buck Short of Columbia, SC, Dr. James W. "Jim" Short of Roxboro, NC, and Stansell C. "Stan" Short and wife Laura Hartley Short of Oklahoma City, OK. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Clay Short (and wife Emmeline Short) of Columbia, SC, Emma Short Bell (and husband Taylor Bell) of Columbia, SC. Also Winn, Elizabeth, Harris, and Annie Short of Roxboro, NC. He is also survived by two great-granddaughters, Ellington Short and Mattie Bell, and several nieces and nephews.



Hal retired from Pontiac Motor Division as Assistant Zone Manager. He was a generous and thoughtful man, who continually cared about his sons and grandchildren. He enjoyed his sons' swimming, tennis, and sporting events, and saw all three sons graduate college. He loved gardening and supported the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. In his younger years, he enjoyed golfing and sports, especially the Georgia Bulldogs.



A Private Family Graveside at Evergreen Memorial Park will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The State Botanical Garden of Georgia, 2450 S. Milledge Ave., Athens, GA 30605.



Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

