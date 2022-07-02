SHORT, Judith Compton



Judith Compton Short, 85, passed away on June 29, 2022 with her loving family by her side. She was born on September 12, 1936 in Kansas City, KS. She graduated from Avondale High School in Avondale Estates, GA in 1954. She married her high school sweetheart, and love of her life Coy Short in August 1956. After the completion of her husbands military service in Ft. Sill, OK, they settled in Savannah, GA in 1960. In the 1970s, she started her federal government career with the Corps of Engineers in Savannah before transferring to the U. S. Custom Service. In the early 1980s, she relocated to Atlanta, GA with her husband, where she continued her service with U. S. Customs before retiring in 2001 as a dedicated and conscientious employee. Judy was totally devoted to her husband and assisted him throughout her life with his passion of volunteerism in various civic and military organizations to include, the Alee Temple Shriners, the USO, the Employee Support of the Guard and Reserves, and the Georgia Youth Challenge Committee where she served with him on the selection committee. Through these organizations, she met many people who became wonderful lifelong friends in which she shared much laughter and joy. She was known for her beautiful smile and kind, sweet spirit. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who leaves many fond memories to be cherished by all. She was preceded in death by her husband, mother Esther Compton, and father Walter Compton. Surviving are her son, Gregory Short (Rhonda) of Pembroke, GA; daughter, Karen Martin (Tom) of St. Simons Island, GA; brother, Jim Compton (Ruth Ellen) of Columbus, GA; brother-in-law, R. J. Duke Short (Dee) of Chesnee, SC; five grandchildren, Dustin, Tyler, Scott, Jennifer and Jessica; five great-grandchildren; a niece and four nephews. The family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff at Vitality at Frederica, St. Simons Island, Georgia and Georgia Hospice Care for their compassionate care of our sweet Judy. A private service for the family will take place at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.edomillerandsons.com for the Short family. Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

