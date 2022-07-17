SHORT, Carolyn



December 3, 1962 - July 4, 2022



Carolyn Stroefer Short, 59, of Atlanta, passed away on July 4, 2022 from complications of Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Carole was born in Mansfield, Ohio, daughter of the late Donald William Stroefer and Marjorie Baehr Stroefer. Her family moved to Atlanta when she was five years old. Carole was the loving wife of 35 years to husband Steve Short, and adoring mother to son Austin William Short, and daughter Mary Anne Short Sylvester (husband Colin Sylvester). Carole was diagnosed with leukemia in March 2020. Not knowing what the future would hold, her wish at that point was to live long enough to experience the birth of a first grandchild. That wish came true with the birth of Charlotte Carolyn Sylvester, on May 10, 2022. Carole was able to experience the joys of being a grandmother for almost 2 months and doted on Baby Charlotte. Carole fought her battle with leukemia for almost 2.5 years but did it with amazing strength and grace and she truly was an inspiration to all who knew her.



Carole's focus in life was first God, and then her family and many friends. Carole did not know a stranger. Her smile lit up every room. Carole and Steve met in college. When Steve took Carole home to meet his parents for the first time, he asked his parents afterward what they thought of her. His mom's reply was, "She certainly is a whippersnapper!" Carole always lived life with an incredible zest and enthusiasm. In addition to being an amazing wife and mom, Carole loved residential real estate and had a long career with Coldwell Banker, and later Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's. Carole's favorite things in life were spending time with her family, selling houses and serving her clients, relaxing in the mountains or at the beach, gardening, decorating and re-decorating, renovating houses and turning them into beautiful homes, talking on the phone and spending time with her friends, playing with her beloved dog Colby, and dancing to Earth, Wind and Fire. She will be dearly missed but we know we will one day be with her again.



Carole is also survived by her much loved sister Betsy Powell (husband Larry Powell), and many nieces and nephews and extended family A memorial will be held on July 25 2022, at 11:00 AM at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, Dunwoody, Georgia. The family welcomes all who knew Carole to join them to celebrate a life well lived. Those wishing to make contributions in Carole's memory are asked to donate to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, or to a charity of your choice.



