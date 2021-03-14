X

Shore, Marsha

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

SHORE, Marsha Penn

Marsha Penn Shore on, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, of Brookhaven, GA, formerly of Florida and Maryland. Beloved wife of the late Sidney Shore, loving mother of Dr. David Anthony (Karla) Shore, Decatur, GA and Jessica (Jason) Griggs, Ellicott City, MD. Dear sister of Ira Penn and cherished grandmother of Julian, Jordan, Jacob, Isaac and Ariel. Streamed Graveside services will be held at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. On Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, WASHINGTON, D.C. 202-541-100.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home

254 Carroll St. NW

Washington, DC

20012

https://www.torchinsky.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.