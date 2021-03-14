SHORE, Marsha Penn



Marsha Penn Shore on, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, of Brookhaven, GA, formerly of Florida and Maryland. Beloved wife of the late Sidney Shore, loving mother of Dr. David Anthony (Karla) Shore, Decatur, GA and Jessica (Jason) Griggs, Ellicott City, MD. Dear sister of Ira Penn and cherished grandmother of Julian, Jordan, Jacob, Isaac and Ariel. Streamed Graveside services will be held at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. On Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, WASHINGTON, D.C. 202-541-100.

