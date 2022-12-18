ajc logo
X

Shope, David

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SHOPE, David Thomas

David Thomas Shope went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 13, 2022. He was born on July 1, 1953 to Eddie and David Shope of South Knoxville. He and his sister, Denise, were raised by his loving aunt, Reba Harrison. He was a proud graduate of Doyle High School and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He later moved to Atlanta, GA where he became a successful businessman and family man. There he raised a family and was a proud father to his daughter, Lauren. He was a passionate landscaper, animal lover, and bike rider. After retiring from commercial real estate, where he was recognized as one of the city's top brokers, David moved back to his roots in East Tennessee where he became an active and integral member of the Church.

The Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, with Rev. Scott Knight officiating. Interment will follow the service at Ebenezer Ballplay Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, Sunday, Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Biereley-Hale Funeral Home - Madisonville

4650 Highway 411

Madisonville, TN

37354

https://www.biereleyhale.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: APD

UPDATE: 2 teens killed, 3 other youths injured in SW Atlanta shootout3h ago

Reaction to Dansby Swanson leaving the Braves, joining the Cubs
8h ago

Credit: TNS

Walmart cancels Gunna’s sold-out gift card giveaway, cops say
12h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC Braves Report podcast: Dansby Swanson leaves Braves for the Cubs
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC Braves Report podcast: Dansby Swanson leaves Braves for the Cubs
5h ago

Woman found dead in car in Union City; driver detained
12h ago
The Latest

Burton, Pete
2h ago
Hillman, Patricia
2h ago
Yoder, Stephen
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
How to watch the World Cup finals in Atlanta - watch parties, TV channel and time.
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top