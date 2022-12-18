SHOPE, David Thomas



David Thomas Shope went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 13, 2022. He was born on July 1, 1953 to Eddie and David Shope of South Knoxville. He and his sister, Denise, were raised by his loving aunt, Reba Harrison. He was a proud graduate of Doyle High School and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He later moved to Atlanta, GA where he became a successful businessman and family man. There he raised a family and was a proud father to his daughter, Lauren. He was a passionate landscaper, animal lover, and bike rider. After retiring from commercial real estate, where he was recognized as one of the city's top brokers, David moved back to his roots in East Tennessee where he became an active and integral member of the Church.



The Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, with Rev. Scott Knight officiating. Interment will follow the service at Ebenezer Ballplay Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, Sunday, Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.

