SHOJI, Kathryn



Kathryn "Kathy" Vasselus Shoji, 72, of Alpharetta passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 surrounded by loved ones.



Kathy was born on September 14, 1950 to Paul and Bessie (Perakis) Vasselus. She grew up in Hattiesburg, MS where she graduated with honors from Hattiesburg High School in 1968. She went on to the University of Southern Mississippi where she graduated with degrees in French, German, and Comparative Literature.



In her 20s and 30s, she was active in civic, cultural, and religious organizations in Hattiesburg. She worked as an English language instructor at the University of Southern Mississippi, Holmes Community College, and William Carey College. She also worked as a coordinator for community programs for international students at the English Language Institute at USM. During her free time she worked with her parents, sister, and brother-in-law at their family business, the California Sandwich Shop. She received many accolades for her community involvement, including being named "Outstanding Young Woman of 1984" by the Hattiesburg Jaycee Women.



She met her husband while working at the English Language Institute, and got married in 1987. They lived in his home country of Japan briefly and settled in the Atlanta area in the late 80s. They had two daughters and she dedicated her time actively involved in their education and extracurriculars. She was an active member of the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Marietta, GA as well as the Greek and Japanese communities of Atlanta.



She was preceded in her death by her parents, Paul and Bessie Vasselus. She is survived by her husband, Takanori Shoji; daughters, Mari Shoji and Anna Shoji (Ryan); sister, Pam Hamilton (David); and niece, Paula Zeagler (Paul; children, James and Ward).



She was loved by everyone she met and will be missed dearly.



Visitation followed by Trisagion service will be held at Roswell Funeral Home (950 Mansell Rd Roswell, GA 30076) from 6 PM to 8PM on Sunday, February 5, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church (3431 Trickum Rd Marietta, GA 30066) followed by burial at Green Lawn Cemetery (950 Mansell Rd Roswell, GA 30076).



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at Parkinson.org.

