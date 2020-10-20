SHOEMAKER, Richard Henry



Richard Henry Shoemaker of Alpharetta, Georgia, died Thursday, October 14, 2020, at home at the age of 84 years. He was born and grew up in Blackwell, Oklahoma, to Orville Vere and Minnie Gladys Shoemaker. He graduated from Blackwell High School as co-salutatorian in the Class of 1954. He matriculated at the University of Tulsa where he earned a Bachelor's degree majoring in history and education. Shortly after graduation from college he began working as a salesman for Fairbanks Morse Pump Corporation. He retired from Fairbanks in 2001 after more than 40 years of service. He married his high school sweetheart, Gwendolyn Sue Morris, on May 4, 1956, and began moving throughout the Midwest before settling in Stone Mountain, Georgia, in 1968. Richard will be remembered for his constant loving devotion and dedication to his family. He was a long-time member of Clarkston Baptist Church and Johns Creek Baptist Church.



He is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn Shoemaker, his daughter Cynthia Muir (Douglas) of Duluth, Georgia, his two sons, Martin Shoemaker (Billie) of Arlington, Virginia, and Craig Shoemaker (Vonda) of Marietta, Georgia; his grandchildren Max (Paige), Olivia (Drew Bell), Rebecca (Blake Callaway), Jack, Lucy, and Thomas; great-granddaughter Nora Bell; his sister Becky Hall; and brothers Larry Shoemaker and O.V. Shoemaker. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters Jane Shoemaker, Wava Trompler, Patsy Klein, and Judy Berry; and brothers Homer Shoemaker and Joe Max Shoemaker.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM at Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, Georgia.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that remembrances be made in the form of donations to Johns Creek Baptist Church for Missions or No Longer Bound.





