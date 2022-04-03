Shoemaker, Dan

SHOEMAKER, Sr., Dan J.



Dan J. Shoemaker, Sr., AKA "Oh Great Papa' passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at the age of 95.



Dan was born in Charlotte, NC to Walter Gaston Shoemaker and Margaret Annabelle Alexander Shoemaker. He joined the Navy on his 17th birthday, serving in the Pacific Theater during WWII.



Once home he married Helen Grace Seegers on November 22, 1947 and had four children. They moved to DeKalb County in 1958 where he spent the rest of his life.



Dan was an avid woodworker who LOVED golf and could often be found at Mystery Valley. In his later years he enjoyed playing bridge at the Tucker Rec Center.



He was a member of Post 66 Decatur of The American Legion, The Atlanta WWII Roundtable, The USS Antietam Association, The Mariners Sunday School Class, and would have celebrated his 63rd AA birthday in May.



He was preceded in death by his precious wife Helen, son Dave, grandson Joshua, daughter-in-law Melissa, and seven brothers and sisters.



He is survived by three of his children, Rosalind Shoemaker Eaves (Chuck), Dan J. Shoemaker Jr., and Nancy Shoemaker Newell (Kevin); grandchildren, Amy Shoemaker Carpenter (Brent), Helen Eaves Strickland (Lon), Kelly Eaves (Kasra), and Scott Shoemaker (Lisa); ten great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews whom he adored.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dan may be made to the construction of The Ethridge Inclusive Playground c/o Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 1772 Oak Grove Road, Decatur, GA 30033.



Services will be held at Oak Grove UMC on Saturday, April 16 at 10:30 AM. Visitation to follow.

