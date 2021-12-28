SHOEMAKE-MOORE, Maggie Lizzie



Celebration of Life for Mrs. Maggie Lizzie Shoemake-Moore will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Bethsaida Baptist Church, 853 4th Street Stone Mountain, GA 30083 at 11:00 AM.



Rev. Timothy Depp, Pastor. Interment Hillandale Memorial Garden, Lithonia. Public viewing will be held Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 2:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home. Professional Funeral Service entrusted to Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 6861 Main St. Lithonia, 770-482-2358.



