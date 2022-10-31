ajc logo
Shlesinger, Michael

Obituaries
SHLESINGER, Michael Dittler

A loving son, brother, and grandson; loyal friend; curious student; avid NBA fan; and passionate movie and music buff, Michael Dittler Shlesinger was the Man. Born in Atlanta, Georgia on December 4, 2001, Michael passed away unexpectedly on October 26, 2022, at the age of 20. A seventh-generation Atlantan, Michael graduated from Suffield Academy in Connecticut and was a sophomore at Southern Methodist University studying Finance, Real Estate and Art History. Michael was blessed with an entrepreneurial and creative spirit, constantly thinking of out-of-the-box ideas, never ceasing to amaze both his friends and family. Although lost too soon, Michael lived life to the fullest, bringing unparalleled energy and excitement into everything he did. In a typical day, he could spend hours in the gym; read fantasy, philosophy, and everything in between; drive around for hours with friends; and still manage to watch all of the football and basketball games with his dog, Lucy, by his side. He approached every day with a "can-do" attitude, his classic phrase "I got this" prevailing any obstacle in his way.

Michael was preceded in death by grandparents, J. Rhodes Haverty Jr., Nate and Joan Lipson, Irving M. Shlesinger; and uncles, Michael Lipson and Jay Dittler Shlesinger.

Michael is survived by his parents, John and Sara Shlesinger; sister, Abby; grandmothers, Elice Haverty and Joyce Shlesinger; aunt and uncle, Sue and Danny Lipson; and cousins, Mimi and Michelle.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 2 at 12:00 PM, Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy. NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michael Shlesinger Endowment Fund, Eaglebrook School, 271 Pine Nook Road, PO BOX 7 Deerfield, MA 01342 (413-774-9182) and/or https://www.eaglebrook.org/giving/online-giving or to a charity of your choice.




