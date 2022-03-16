Shlala, Robert Kannan

SHLALA, Jr., Robert Kannan



Robert Kannan Shlala, Jr., age 65, of Duluth, Georgia, died at his home Saturday morning, March 5, 2022. Born December 11, 1956, he was preceded in death by his mother Grace (Murphy) Shlala and his twin brother Thomas J. Shlala. He is survived by his father, Robert K. Shlala, his sister Laurie Shlala and his nephew Philip DiNuzzo.



Bobby was a gentle soul who found the good in all of God's creation. He was a devoted son, brother and uncle.



Bobby will be laid to rest besides his twin brother Thomas Shlala. The funeral will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11:30 AM in the Ocean County Memorial Park, located at 1722 Silverton Rd., Toms River, New Jersey 08753.

