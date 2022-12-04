ajc logo
Shirley, Stanley

2 hours ago

SHIRLEY, Stanley G.

Stanley G. Shirley, age 95, of Lake Oconee, formerly of Tucker, Georgia, passed away on Monday morning, November 28, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Doris H. (nee Greskowiak) Shirley for 58 years. Dear father of Paul (Sally) Shirley, Audrey (Mark) Zboran, David (Cathy) Shirley, Lynn (Jim) Tyler and Dr. Daniel (Daniel Lakamp) Shirley. Loving grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Cherished friend of Susan Hess. Brother of the late Dolly Gilbert and Eleanor Lawrance. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Stan served in the U.S. Navy during WWII in the Pacific Theater. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Tom Wages Funeral Home, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, Georgia on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 3:00 PM. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until the time of service. A private interment will be held at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. Memorial donations may be directed to Tunnels to Towers Foundation at t2t.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at wagesfuneralhome.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

