SHIRLEY, Patricia Ann

Patricia Ann Shirley, age 85, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2023. Ann was born to Fred Armstrong and Anna Jeanette McLees Shirley in Anderson, South Carolina, on April 23, 1938.

Ann received her Bachelors Degree from Furman University and was a retired federal employee of the Social Security Administration. Ann's love for her family and friends ran deeply. She will be remembered for her generous and kind nature and will be greatly missed by the many lives she touched.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Galano Club in Atlanta on August 5, at 1:30 PM. A Committal Service will be held at the New Silverbrook Cemetery in Anderson, South Carolina at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Galano Club at https://tinyurl.com/AnnShirley85.

