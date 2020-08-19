X

Shirley, Dewey

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

SHIRLEY, Jr., Dewey L. "Buck" Dewey L. "Buck" Shirley, Jr., of Morrow, passed away on August 15, 2020. Services will be held at Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11 AM, Rev. Jimmy Lewis will be officiating. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 PM - 8 PM. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carolyn Shirley, daughters, Lynn Henderson of Rex, Laurie Shirley of Rex, and LaRee DePaolo (Bob) of Locust Grove, sister, Mary Cooper of Morrow, grandchildren, Nicholas Henderson (Heather), Kelly Saxby (Patrick), Kyle Henderson, and Meredith Cox, and great-grandchildren, Hayden, Levi, Kase, Shirley Kate, Knox, and Sutton. Services entrusted to Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors, Morrow, GA. 770-961-2828.

