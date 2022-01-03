SHIPP, Rhonda



Celebration of Life Service TODAY, Monday 11:00 AM Fort Street United Methodist Church, 562 Boulevard NE Atl, GA. With Military Honros, Interment Georgia National Cemetery, January 13, 2021 @ 10:30 AM. Rhonda leaves to mourn her passing her fellow road dog and Mother, Carrie Shipp, her beloved daughter, Kara Shipp, her grandson-her joy, Christian Shipp, brother, Rodney Shipp, big little sister, Robbin Shipp, nieces, nephew, aunt, uncles, and a host of beloved cousins, family friends and sorors.




