Shipp, John

1 hour ago

SHIPP, Sr., Rev. John Wesley

Rev. John Wesley Shipp, Sr., passed on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Actors Fund Home in Englewood, NJ. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 9, 11 AM, at Oakhurst Baptist Church, 222 East Lake Drive, Decatur, GA. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 11, 1:00 PM, at Rosewood Memorial Park in Virginia Beach, VA. He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Shirley Louise Bryant, and her ashes will also be interred on July 11.

Wesley is survived by his three children, Karen Bryant Shipp, John Wesley Shipp, Jr., and F. Bryant Shipp; his daughter-in-law Virginia Louise Shipp; and his grandchildren, Benjamin Wesley Shipp and Danielle Louise Shipp.

Memorial gifts in J. Wesley Shipp's name may be made to the human rights organization of your choice.

