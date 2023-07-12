Shipp, Bill

Obituaries
2 hours ago
SHIPP, Bill

Bill Shipp, 89, of Marietta, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, July 14 at 2:00 PM in the Historic Marietta Chapel of Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place following the service at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta. Bill was a newsman when The Atlanta Journal and The Constitution (then separate afternoon and morning newspapers), were read from North Georgia's mountains to the Florida line, and newspaper columnists were the media rock stars that are found now only on the internet. Shipp saw politics as a contact sport and delighted in writing out loud what most Georgians were thinking or maybe saying only in personal conversations: calling legislators "dirty rats," castigating them by name and by legislative event for dawdling, wasting money or floating bone-headed ideas. Or, sometimes, he patted them on the back and peddled their ideas if he thought they were good ones. Out of all of Bill's accomplishments in life, he is most proud of his family. He is survived by his two daughters, Edie Miles and her husband, Ron, of Marietta, Michelle Davidson and her husband, Mitchell, of Emerson; three grandchildren, Jessica Sanzo (Mark) of Monroe, Kathryn Turner (Jake) of Kennesaw, Hillary Vreeland (Stephen) of Dunwoody; seven great-grandchildren, Emily, Leah, Evan, Kinley, Kylie, Hugo, and Everett. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Renate Shipp; and his son, Ernest Shipp. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in loving memory of Bill to the Alzheimer's Association. Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home, Historic Marietta Chapel, is handling the arrangements.




