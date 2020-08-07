SHIPLEY, John Leroy John Leroy "Jack" Shipley, age 82, born in Baltimore, MD, passed away August 1, 2020. Jack was in the Army Reserves, was a graduate of Johns Hopkins University and retired from Western Electric/AT&T/Lucent. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judith; sons: John (Shannon) and Scott (Cara); grandchildren: Carolyn, Elizabeth, Drake and Tyler; 1 sister: Barbara (Erik Liimatta); nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Emory Winship Cancer Institute, 1762 Clifton Rd. NE, Suite 2400, Atlanta, GA 30322, winshipcanceremory.edu. Online condolences may be expressed at www.leafcremation.com

