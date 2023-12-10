SHIELDS, William Paul



July 18, 1972 –



December 8, 2023



William "Will" Paul Shields passed away with his family by his side on December 8, 2023, at the age of 51.



Will was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. A native Atlantan, he attended North Springs High School and graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor's degree in Consumer Journalism. As a TEP fraternity pledge, he took a date to the Auburn football game that changed his life forever. That day, the Bulldogs won but Will lost his heart to Susan, his wife of 25 years. Will's career in media sales included work with prominent companies including Comcast, ClearChannel, and iHeart Media. At the time of his passing, he was National Sales Manager at Effectv. Will was a twenty year member of Temple Beth Tikvah where he served on the Board and led Backpack Buddies.



Will had a rare understanding of the importance of relationships and invested his whole heart into his family and friends. His children Margot and Brody were his priority, pride and joy. He was a tireless host and grill master who was the first to crack a joke and share a toast. He will be fondly remembered and deeply missed for his humility, his devotion to family and friends and his steadfast kindness to all. In keeping with his generous spirit, his final act of caring was his choice to be a multiple organ donor.



Will is survived by his loving wife Susan; children, Margot and Brody; sister, Rachel (Adam) Printz of Sandy Springs; sister-inlaw, Kris (Tom) Batchelor of Kannapolis, North Carolina; and five nephews: Jake, Ben, and Sam Batchelor, and Connor, and Hayden Printz; as well as countless relatives and cherished friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Shields and Dale (Jacobs) Shields.



A celebration of Will's life will be graveside at Arlington Memorial Park on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 11:00 AM. Shiva will be observed at the home of Adam and Rachel Printz, days and times to be announced. Dressler's Funeral Care is assisting the family with arrangements.



In honor of Will's memory, the family asks that you call friends to remind them you care and don't worry about the small stuff. In lieu of flowers, donations to a future non-profit to be created in William's honor may be made as follows: https://gofund.me/b75ca869.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com