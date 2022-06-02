ajc logo
Shields, Sue Bonner

Obituaries
SHIELDS (BONNER), Sue

Sue Bonner Shields, 87, died of Alzheimer's Monday, May 30, at Wesley Woods in Newnan. She graduated from Bessie Tift College and moved to Atlanta to teach home economics at Briarwood High School. She soon met Hal Shields, a fellow Fulton County teacher, whom she would fall in love with, marry in June of 1958, and adore for 62 years until his death in 2020.

An enduring part of Sue's life was her faith and her church, Fairburn United Methodist. She was a loyal worshiper and an active member of the UMW. Sue loved family gatherings, especially the annual trip to Ormond Beach; entertaining friends and cooking a wonderful meal; living in Fairburn; playing bridge; reading a good book; and traveling with Hal. She was devoted and loyal to her friends and always quick to offer help. She was predeceased by her husband, Hal; brothers Bill and Bob Bonner; and a sister, Ann Bonner Covington. She is survived by her children, Michael Shields (Lisa) and Karen Ethridge; her grandchildren, Jennifer Grainger (Joe), Tyler Ethridge (Sydney); Megan Ward (T.J.); Jordan Hartzog (Marshall) and Emily Ann Shields; and her great-grandchildren, Henry Grainger, Duke Grainger, Nolan Grainger, and Lawson Beauchamp. The funeral service will be held at Parrott Funeral Home on Thursday, June 2, at 11:00 AM, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Holly Hill in Fairburn. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sue's memory can be made to Fairburn United Methodist Church, 5 Washington Street, Fairburn, GA 30213. Parrott Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.




