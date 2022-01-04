Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Shields, Judith

File photo
caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SHIELDS (YANCEY), Judith

Mrs. Judith Yancey Shields, age 81, of Jonesboro passed away January 1st, 2022. Mrs. Shields was a member of First Baptist Church of Forest Park and she was a master gardener in Clayton County. She was preceded in death by her husband: Lamar Shields and parents: Andrus & Sarah Yancey. She is survived by her aunt: Ruth Foster of McDonough and many cousins, friends and extended family. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM, Wednesday, January 5th, 2022 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Elliott Yancey officiating. The family will receive friends from 12-1 PM before the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Eternal Hope Hospice, 123 N 18th Street, Griffin, GA 30223 or the Clayton County Humane Society, 7810 N. McDonough Street, Jonesboro, GA 30236 in memory of Mrs. Judith Yancey Shields. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro /Stockbridge, 770-210-2700, fordstewartfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC - JONESBORO

2047 HIGHWAY 138

Jonesboro, GA

30236

https://www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Horton, Dwight
2h ago
Lischke, John
2h ago
Huie, Donald
2h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top