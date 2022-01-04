Shields, Judith

SHIELDS (YANCEY), Judith



Mrs. Judith Yancey Shields, age 81, of Jonesboro passed away January 1st, 2022. Mrs. Shields was a member of First Baptist Church of Forest Park and she was a master gardener in Clayton County. She was preceded in death by her husband: Lamar Shields and parents: Andrus & Sarah Yancey. She is survived by her aunt: Ruth Foster of McDonough and many cousins, friends and extended family. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM, Wednesday, January 5th, 2022 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Elliott Yancey officiating. The family will receive friends from 12-1 PM before the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Eternal Hope Hospice, 123 N 18th Street, Griffin, GA 30223 or the Clayton County Humane Society, 7810 N. McDonough Street, Jonesboro, GA 30236 in memory of Mrs. Judith Yancey Shields. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro /Stockbridge, 770-210-2700, fordstewartfuneralhome.com.

