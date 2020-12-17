SHIELDS, John James "Jack"



Born and educated in New Zealand, Jack attended Indiana University as a graduate student, earning a masters degree in education. Offered a teaching position at Atlanta's Westminster Schools, he spent the next thirty-nine years as a faculty member.



During summer vacations, Jack and his wife Beverly operated Atlanta Travelcamp, escorting students on tours of the U.S.A, visiting national parks and other points of interest. They also took 5 groups to Hawaii, three to New Zealand, and one to the Orient.



An accomplished track and field athlete, Jack won the U.S.A Masters javelin throwing championship five times, and in 1993 he won the Worlds Senior Javelin title at Miyazaki Japan.



With encouragement from renowned Atlanta artist George Beattie, he began painting watercolors quickly developing into one of the top artists in the Southeastern area. For thirty-five years he taught workshops throughout the U.S.A. His paintings hang in numerous private homes, businesses, schools and in six foreign countries.



He is survived by Beverley, his wife of 65 years, his oldest son Dr. John Shields and wife Dr. Tammy Shields, grandchildren Jack, Emma, and Georgia who live in Franklin Tennessee and his youngest son Hugh who lives in Florida.



Memorial service will be planned for the spring.



