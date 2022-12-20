SHIELDS, Dale



Dale Shields, age 82, passed on December 18, 2022. Dale was born on March 24, 1940 in Atlanta where she spent her childhood attending the Ahavath Achim synagogue and adult years as a member of The Temple. After attending the University of Alabama, she moved to New York City where she worked for Grey Advertising. In the mid-1960s she returned to her hometown of Atlanta and began working at WAGA-TV 5, where she met her husband, Paul Shields. They were married in 1970 and resided in Sandy Springs. Dale stayed home raising their two children while also working in fashion merchandising for Evan Picone and Betmar at The Atlanta Apparel Mart. After raising her children, Dale went to work for the American Jewish Committee where she spent more than 20 years helping promote religious and civil rights for Jews internationally. During her retirement, Dale met the second love of her life, Malcolm Lindy. She enjoyed being a grandmother to her four grandchildren, spending time with her family and friends, traveling all over the world with Malcolm, and volunteering her time to provide support to homeless couples and families at the Zaban Paradies Center (formerly the Zaban night shelter).



Dale was preceded in death by her loving husband of 33 years, Paul Shields and her long-time partner Malcom Lindy. She is survived by her son, William (Susan) Shields, daughter, Rachel (Adam) Printz, grandchildren Margot and Brody Shields and Connor and Hayden Printz, sister, Marcia Rosenberg (Allan Rosenberg of blessed memory), brother Steven (Barbara) Jacobs and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great-nephews.



Dale put her loved ones first and was generous with her time and affection. She will be dearly missed by her many friends, family and her loyal cat, Schwartz. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Crest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

