Sherrill, Claire

SHERRILL (GARDNER), Claire

Claire Gardner Sherrill died peacefully on Valentine's Day, 2023, at the age of 85 in her beloved Highlands, NC. Born in Atlanta to Mary Cobb Hunnicutt Gardner and R. Emerson Gardner, Claire graduated from Christ the King Elementary School and The Westminster Schools. After graduating from Pine Manor Junior College with honors, Claire transferred to the University of North Carolina, finishing up at the University of Georgia.

Claire is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, George Sherrill. George, an avid golfer since the age of 10, shared his love of the game with his bride. As with any project Claire started, she gave it 110% and became quite a good golfer. She also loved gardening and was a past president of Mimosa Garden Club. Other favorite hobbies were photography and watercolor painting.

Claire and George began their married life in Atlanta where they raised their two sons. They had vacation homes in Highlands, NC, where hiking with their family and friends and golfing were favorite activities. They eventually moved to St. Simons Island, GA, where they lived for over twenty years.

Claire is survived by her two sons, Rev. George Sherrill (Rev. Karen) of Whitestone, NY, and R. Gardner Sherrill (Danielle) of Bradenton, FL; five grandsons, George, Henry, Iain, R.G. and Charlie; her sister, Elizabeth J. Gardner; and her brother, Robert E. Gardner.

In lieu of flowers, donations may to made to the Cashiers-Highlands Humane Society, chhumanesociety.org., or to the charity of your choice.

Disposition of ashes will occur in the spring in Highlands, NC.

