Sherrard, Toya

2 hours ago

SHERRARD, Toya

Ms. Toya Sherrard entered into rest on December 31, 2021. A Graveside Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 1 pm at Mt. Harmony Cemetery, 581 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Mableton, GA. Viewing today 2 – 6 PM at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

