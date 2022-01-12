SHERRARD, Toya



Ms. Toya Sherrard entered into rest on December 31, 2021. A Graveside Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 1 pm at Mt. Harmony Cemetery, 581 Veterans Memorial Hwy., Mableton, GA. Viewing today 2 – 6 PM at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com



