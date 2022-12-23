ajc logo
Sherman, Fred

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SHERMAN, Fred

Fred passed away after a long illness. He is survived by his wife, Beth Magbee Sherman; daughters, Jennifer Stafford, Lee Ann Daniel (Monty), Tara Sherman and Katie Hamilton (Justin); grandchildren, Brody, Brooks, Kody, Kasen, Kooper, Kinlee, Carter; and brothers, Ron (Karen) and Bobby (Paula); and of course his beloved dogs, Lilly and Bucca. He was predeceased by his parents, Sue and John Bailey and Freddie (Bo) Sherman.

Fred served in the Air Force Reserves and retired from Arrow Exterminators in 2020 after a 40 year career performing a multitude of management roles killing bugs. No bug was safe with Fred on the watch and he was a perennial top performer for Arrow Exterminators.

Fred loved spending time boating at the lake and later at their mountain house and was a consummate gardener and relished spending time with his grandchildren. He was a wonderful brother, father and grandfather and he will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Pulmonary Fiborsis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Ill 60611 or Agape Hospice Care at agapehospicecare.com.

A Memorial Service will be held Monday, December 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM, H.M Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd NE., Sandy Springs, GA 30328.




Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

173 Allen Road Ne

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/hm-patterson-son-arlington-chapel/2330?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Savannah-area activist charged in Jan. 6 riot after nearly two years
