ajc logo
X

Sheppard, Martha

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SHEPPARD, Martha Dianne

Martha Dianne Sheppard, 79 of Alpharetta, died July 6, 2022. Ms. Sheppard was lovely in person and character, gentle to all. She is now with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her parents, Lt. Col. Wesley and Marianne Sheppard of the Salvation Army. Dianne lived a life striving to do and be her best for God, family and employers. Ms. Sheppard was educated at the University of Miami with a Master's degree from Georgia State University. She was educator for many years and was employed with Aetna Insurance for the past 25 years. Dianne is survived by her sister, Kathy Sheppard; and cousins, Jeanne Bergen and George Pyke. A private ceremony will be at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society or to the Parkinson's Foundation.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Cops: West Georgia professor kills student at Carrollton parking deck6h ago
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation
6h ago
Illinois ticket wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot; 2 Ga. tickets nab $1M each
13h ago
Braves sign all draftees plus five undrafted prospects
8h ago
Braves sign all draftees plus five undrafted prospects
8h ago
Leo Mazzone, Joe Torre, Joe Adcock go into Braves Hall of Fame
5h ago
The Latest
Griffin, Jean
Johnson, James
1h ago
Gogel, Ruth
1h ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
Voting: Why Republicans want to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s new primary opponents were picked
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top