SHEPPARD, Martha Dianne



Martha Dianne Sheppard, 79 of Alpharetta, died July 6, 2022. Ms. Sheppard was lovely in person and character, gentle to all. She is now with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her parents, Lt. Col. Wesley and Marianne Sheppard of the Salvation Army. Dianne lived a life striving to do and be her best for God, family and employers. Ms. Sheppard was educated at the University of Miami with a Master's degree from Georgia State University. She was educator for many years and was employed with Aetna Insurance for the past 25 years. Dianne is survived by her sister, Kathy Sheppard; and cousins, Jeanne Bergen and George Pyke. A private ceremony will be at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society or to the Parkinson's Foundation.



