X
Dark Mode Toggle

Sheppard, Leonard

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SHEPPARD, Leonard

Leonard Allan Sheppard, age 92 of Dunwoody, GA, passed away on February 12, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Shirley Sheppard; and two daughters, Karen Durham and Susan Haun. He is survived by his three sons: Jeffrey Sheppard (Carolina), Destin, FL, John Sheppard (Ann), Tampa, FL and Jamie Sheppard (Tracy), Jupiter, FL. He is survived by grandchildren, Brandon Durham (Stacy), Justin Haun (Ecai), Katie Savy (Greg), Rachel Sheppard, John Sheppard; and four great-grandchildren, Brody, Hayden, Brock and Samuel. Leonard also leaves behind his partner over the last three years, Ruth Hewitt, with whom he found love, companionship and much happiness in his last few years.

Len was born and raised in Elmira, New York. He attended the Elmira Free Academy and later studied business administration at Syracuse University. He married Shirley in 1951 and they were married almost 67 years. They moved to Falls Church, VA, and then to Dunwoody, GA in 1970. They lived in the same house in Village Mill for 47 years. Len loved spending time with his family, playing golf with his buddies and volunteering as an usher at Dunwoody United Methodist Church. For many years he was in charge of the Prime Tymers and the Pet Ministry at church. He loved being with neighbors and friends and boy did he have several. Everyone who had the pleasure of meeting Len instantly became his friend.

There will be a Service in his honor Saturday, February 25 at 2:00 PM at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, 1548 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, you may submit an offering to the Church.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Jimmy Carter receives outpouring of social media love after hospice news8h ago

Credit: TNS

Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospice care
11h ago

Credit: AP

Bulldogs are blown out by No. 1 Alabama in 49-point loss
6h ago

Credit: DAVID TULIS

Man shot after car wreck takes refuge at DeKalb jail
10h ago

Credit: DAVID TULIS

Man shot after car wreck takes refuge at DeKalb jail
10h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

7 teens, 2 younger kids shot at Columbus gas station after dispute at party
12h ago
The Latest

Browner, Alice
2h ago
Dortch, Thomas
2h ago
Curtin, Elaine
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Who's Rico? The Trump Georgia investigation podcast, Episode 13 - AJC Breakdown
What is - and isn’t - in the Fulton grand jury report - Politically Georgia podcast
Senators study Georgia foster care problems that were subject of AJC reporting
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top