SHEPPARD, Leonard



Leonard Allan Sheppard, age 92 of Dunwoody, GA, passed away on February 12, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Shirley Sheppard; and two daughters, Karen Durham and Susan Haun. He is survived by his three sons: Jeffrey Sheppard (Carolina), Destin, FL, John Sheppard (Ann), Tampa, FL and Jamie Sheppard (Tracy), Jupiter, FL. He is survived by grandchildren, Brandon Durham (Stacy), Justin Haun (Ecai), Katie Savy (Greg), Rachel Sheppard, John Sheppard; and four great-grandchildren, Brody, Hayden, Brock and Samuel. Leonard also leaves behind his partner over the last three years, Ruth Hewitt, with whom he found love, companionship and much happiness in his last few years.



Len was born and raised in Elmira, New York. He attended the Elmira Free Academy and later studied business administration at Syracuse University. He married Shirley in 1951 and they were married almost 67 years. They moved to Falls Church, VA, and then to Dunwoody, GA in 1970. They lived in the same house in Village Mill for 47 years. Len loved spending time with his family, playing golf with his buddies and volunteering as an usher at Dunwoody United Methodist Church. For many years he was in charge of the Prime Tymers and the Pet Ministry at church. He loved being with neighbors and friends and boy did he have several. Everyone who had the pleasure of meeting Len instantly became his friend.



There will be a Service in his honor Saturday, February 25 at 2:00 PM at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, 1548 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, you may submit an offering to the Church.



