Sheppard, Charles

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

SHEPPARD, Charles Allen Mr. Charles Allen Sheppard, age 63, of Marietta, passed away July 31, 2020. Al was born June 7, 1957. He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Sheppard. Survived by his mother, Joy Sheppard; sister, Sheila Moyer; brother, Eric Sheppard; 5 nieces, Lindsey Bailey (Aaron, River and Holden), Hannah O'Donnell, Kaylee Sheppard, Alyssa Sheppard, Carlie Moyer. A private graveside services was held at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.


Funeral Home Information

Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery Winkenhofer Chapel

2000 Cobb Pkwy SE

Marietta, GA

300603759

www.georgiamemorialpark.com

