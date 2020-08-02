SHEPPARD, Charles Allen Mr. Charles Allen Sheppard, age 63, of Marietta, passed away July 31, 2020. Al was born June 7, 1957. He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Sheppard. Survived by his mother, Joy Sheppard; sister, Sheila Moyer; brother, Eric Sheppard; 5 nieces, Lindsey Bailey (Aaron, River and Holden), Hannah O'Donnell, Kaylee Sheppard, Alyssa Sheppard, Carlie Moyer. A private graveside services was held at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.





