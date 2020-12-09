Sheppard, Brenda

X

Mrs. Brenda Holley Sheparrd, passed on December 5, 2020. Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 12 noon in our chapel, with Reverend Karen Webster Parks, officiating, Reverend Dr. Walter L. Kimbrough, Eulogist. Interment will be on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Jordan Baptist Church Cemetery, Barnwell, SC. In lieu of Flowers, the family ask that donations be made to The Friends of Mills, Inc., c/o Mr. Steve Dalton, Helene S. Mills Senior Multipurpose Facility, 515 John Wesley Dobbs Ave., NE Atlanta, GA 30312. Viewing will be held Wednesday (TODAY) at our chapel from 1 PM to 5 PM. This service will be live streamed. Visit our website at www.carlmwilliams.com for link to the service. Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454.

