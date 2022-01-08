Shepherd, Rebecca

SHEPHERD (SHAW), Rebecca



Rebecca Shaw Shepherd died peacefully on January 5, 2022, at the age of 62 due to complications from an unexpected cardiac arrest that occurred on December 28, 2021. Born June 29, 1959, in Statesville, North Carolina, Rebecca was raised in Cartersville, Georgia. She loved reminiscing about her childhood memories of spending time with family and friends at Sea Island, Georgia and elsewhere. She graduated from Cartersville High School in 1977 and obtained her Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Political Science, from the University of Georgia in 1981. She cherished her time as a member of Chi Omega's Mu Beta Chapter and as an alumna she remained highly involved in supporting and encouraging the next generation of young women leadership in the Atlanta area. She lived in Atlanta, Georgia for 40 years and was an impactful member of the communities she touched. After college, she worked briefly as a Sales Assistant at Merrill Lynch. Taking after her family business, she went on to start her own retail carpet store, "Rebecca Shaw Carpet," in Buckhead that she operated for many years before having children. She poured her energy into raising her children and uplifting the surrounding community. She was an active member of the Shepherd Center Auxiliary, the Shepherd Center Advisory Board, and served as a Trustee at the Fernbank Museum of Natural History for many years. She joined the Pace Academy Board of Trustees in 2011 and served for nine years, helping facilitate tremendous growth for the school during this period. She was also a member at Peachtree Presbyterian church. Beyond her community, she loved spending time with family and friends anywhere that it was warm and sunny. Rebecca was predeceased by her father J.C. ("Bud") Shaw. She is survived by her husband, William Clyde Shepherd III; children, William Clyde Shaw Shepherd and George Shaw Shepherd; mother, Margaretta Lumpkin Shaw; sister, Lyda Shaw White (Art); brothers, Julius C. Shaw (Wendy), Robert Lee Shaw (Sheila); uncles, R.E. ("Bob") Shaw (Dottie), Tucker Grigg (Cheryl); and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces. Rebecca was beloved; she had a large, loving circle of friends whom she treasured and who will never forget her engaging personality and welcoming spirit. She had a contagious laugh, fabulous sense of humor, and notorious generosity for celebration and entertainment. She was a devoted wife and mother, and her children were her pride and joy. Rebecca's family will be forever grateful to the healthcare team at Piedmont Hospital for their care in her final days. A private burial will be held and plans for a celebration of life will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shepherd Center Foundation (2020 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309) or Peachtree Presbyterian Church (3434 Roswell Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30305). Please visit www.owenfunerals.com to post tributes and sign the on-line register book. Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Dr., Cartersville, GA 30120 is honored to serve Rebecca's family during this difficult time.

