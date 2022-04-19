ajc logo
X

Shen, Yang

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SHEN, Yang

Yang Shen, 70, passed away quietly on April 16, 2022 at Emory University Hospital after a protracted struggle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Nanjing, China on October 14, 1951. Prior to 1949, her father, Yu Fu Shen, was the Press Secretary for Yi Shen, the Mayor of Nanjing, at that time the capital of China. Her father was also a Professor of Chinese Literature, and from him Yang learned the skills of Chinese Calligraphy to a high degree. She became the President of the Shanghai Luwan Calligraphy Association, and was a document specialist at the Shanghai Sun-Yat Sen Museum (Zhongshan Guju) at the former residence of Sun Yat-Sen. After the Communist takeover in 1949, while Yang was a small child, her father was labeled a counter-revolutionary, and was sent to a concentration camp in the desert of Qinghai China for four years, leaving Yang and her two siblings with her mother in Shanghai. The communists tried to pressure her mother, Yu Xiu Pu, to divorce her husband, but she refused. After her father's return, he was placed under house arrest for 20 years, during which time Yang and her family were ostracized publicly and were subject to beatings and raids by the Red Guards. Yang saved the life of her father when she met with a rabble of communist agitators who were on their way to seize her father and execute him. Yang managed to warn her father and he escaped. When Deng Xiao Ping took power, she was able to go to Japan to study, where after experiencing many hardships, she received an N1 First Certificate in Japanese Proficiency. She also exhibited calligraphy in Japan. She immigrated to the US in 1993 and became a naturalized US citizen. Her bold and florid calligraphy has found its way into collections in and around Atlanta and far beyond. She was remembered as the Chinese Calligraphy Master in a dramatic, spontaneous and vocal open debate at Oglethorpe University in Atlanta between the Japanese Zen Buddhist Calligraphy Master Fukushima Keido Roshi and herself in 2003. She is also remembered for her singing of popular Japanese and Chinese songs. Yang was employed as an Accountant and Ocean Import Manager by Nankai Transport International in Atlanta for 25 years, retiring in November 2021. During the same week she retired, she received a diagnosis of advanced pancreatic cancer, and spent the next four months at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota where she received treatments. She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Joseph Valles, of Stockbridge, GA, and sisters Hui Shen and Qi Shen, both of Atlanta. Yang was a soft-hearted person with a sweet personality, and a dedicated Calligrapher who loved nature, home and music. She was a phenomenal cook, and received training as a chef in Japan, specializing in Shanghai Chinese and Japanese cuisine. She deeply touched many hearts during her life. Original examples of her calligraphy and those of her father and mother will be donated to the Smithsonian's Arthur Sackler Museum of Asian Art in Washington, DC.

Visitation will be at A. S. Turner & Sons, 2773 N. Decatur Rd., Decatur, GA 30033 on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM.

The graveside service will be at Resthaven Cemetery, 2284 Candler Rd.., Decatur, GA 30032 on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 10 AM.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
FILE - A Delta Airlines aircraft takes off as passengers await the boarding process, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, in Atlanta. For another year, summer travel plans are up in the air even as more people are ready to take to the skies. Summer vacations are roaring back, but you still need Plans A, B and possibly C to make sure you get away. Book flights and lodging early and take advantage of more generous change and cancellation policies. If traveling internationally is on your wish list, match your pandemic risk tolerance to the rules in other countries. Most importantly, be flexible since you never know when the next COVID-19 wave may upend even the best-laid plans.(AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

Credit: Mike Stewart

Delta ends mask mandate on flights6h ago
Attorney Shean Williams and D’Mari Johnson's family addressed the media Monday morning, more than a week after the 11-year-old was shot in the back of the head outside a skating rink in DeKalb County. (Credit: Caroline Silva / Caroline.Silva@ajc.com)

Credit: Caroline Silva

Family begs for answers as 11-year-old shot at DeKalb skating rink fights for life
9h ago
Atlanta, Thursday April 14, 2022 - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens talks with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters about his first 100 days in office. (Tyson A. Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com)

Credit: Tyson Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com

Atlanta mayor’s transition team recommends policies in public safety, ethics
10h ago
After releasing a sketch of a hiker found dead in North Georgia, the GBI announced the man had been identified as 41-year-old Stephen Lucas Ryan of Pennsylvania.

Credit: GBI / Kelly Lawson

GBI identifies hiker found dead in Fannin County as Pennsylvania man
9h ago
After releasing a sketch of a hiker found dead in North Georgia, the GBI announced the man had been identified as 41-year-old Stephen Lucas Ryan of Pennsylvania.

Credit: GBI / Kelly Lawson

GBI identifies hiker found dead in Fannin County as Pennsylvania man
9h ago
December 16, 2021 Atlanta - Guests look at Rivian R1T electric truck during a press conference at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Electric vehicle maker Rivian on Thursday confirmed its plans to build a $5 billion assembly plant and battery factory in Georgia, which Gov. Brian Kemp called Òthe largest single economic development project ever in this stateÕs history.Ó (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rivian CEO reportedly warns about supply chain issues
11h ago
The Latest
Stuebing, Vernon
Fisch, William
2h ago
Powers, Geneva
2h ago
Featured
Half as many Georgians opted to register at driver’s license offices last year compared with 2020, a drop from 79% to 39%. The sharp decrease indicates that automatic voter registration is no longer working as it had in the past. AJC FILE

Did Georgia weaken automatic voter registration?
15h ago
Rivian CEO reportedly warns about supply chain issues
11h ago
Atlanta mayor’s transition team recommends policies in public safety, ethics
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top