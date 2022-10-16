ajc logo
Shelton, Walter

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SHELTON, Walter

Walter Longworth Shelton, age 84, passed away on October 9, 2022. He was born on July 15, 1938, in Chattanooga, TN to Edward Nicholas Shelton and Mary Longworth Shelton. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Emily Shelton Gann. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lilie Healy Shelton; daughter, Lilie Shelton Hudson (Robert); son, John Longworth Shelton (Ingrid); and three grandchildren, Lilie Jane Hudson (Robert), Clark Longworth Shelton, and Patrick Francis Shelton.

A memorial service to honor Walter will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 21 at the Dignity Memorial H.M. Patterson & Son – Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30328. Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM preceding the service.

The family requests that memorials be made to Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research, 5775 Glenridge Drive, Bldg. B Suite 370, Atlanta, GA 30328.




Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

173 Allen Road Ne

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

