SHELTON, H.E. Mr. H.E. Shelton, age 85, of Marietta-Atlanta, Owner and Funeral Director of Hanley-Shelton Funeral Home passed on July 18, 2020. Public viewing will be held Friday and Saturday, July 24 - 25, 2020 from 12 PM - 8 PM at The Evelyn Samples Shelton Memorial Chapel of Hanley-Shelton Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 1 PM from Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery.