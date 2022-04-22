SHELTON, Dexter



Funeral services for Mr. Dexter Shelton, of Atlanta will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, 11:00 AM at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church 1040 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd. SW Atlanta, 30310, with Rev. Dr. Cedric Von Jackson, Pastor officiating. The body will lie in state at the church from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment Westview Cemetery. Mr. Shelton will be available for viewing today from 1:00 until 6:00 PM at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW Atlanta, 30331, (404) 349-3000. www.mbfh.com



