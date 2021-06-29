SHELNUTT Lillian,



Lillian Shelnutt age 90, of Alpharetta passed away on June 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orville Joe Shelnutt. She is survived by her five children, Annette, Jason, Gordon, Cindy and Tom. She also had 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild who loved her dearly. The family will received friends at Northside Chapel on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 12 PM to 2 PM. Services will follow at 2 PM in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. If you wish to make a contribution in Lillian's honor, those can be made to Gideon's International or Raintree Village Children's Home in Valdosta, GA.



