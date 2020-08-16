SHELLEBARGER, Bonnie Browne Bonnie Browne Shellebarger, a devoted wife and loving mother, born July 14, 1933 and residing in Alpharetta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah and a graduate of Oglethorpe College, Bonnie called Atlanta home for more than 50 years. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roger, and loving daughter, Jeri. She is survived by her daughter, Kristi (Phil), son, Jeff (Sydney), 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and her brother, James. A private family memorial will be held at a later date to celebrate Bonnie's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice, or to the Fernbank Museum. Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, www.northsidechapel.com.



