Sheldon, Robert

SHELDON, Jr., Robert Clinton
Age 92, of Marietta, passed November 1, 2020. Arrangements by Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, Marietta, GA.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home
180 Church Street NE
