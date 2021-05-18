Sheldon, Linda

SHELDON (KELLY), Linda Ann



Linda Ann Sheldon nee' Kelly, 71, died Thursday, May 13, 2021. She is survived by her son, Stephen, his wife Chanda and their children Che and Isaiah, of Atlanta. She was preceded in death by her wife, Leigh McClelland of Atlanta. She was born October 20, 1949 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to the late George and Martha Kelly. The family is holding a private reception, and asks that donations be made in her name to the Warnock for Georgia campaign fund. She was amazing and she will be missed.

