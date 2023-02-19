X
Dark Mode Toggle

Shekan, Paul

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SKEHAN, Paul Steven

Paul Skehan passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023. A retired chef, he is survived by his wife, Shawn Sudia-Skehan; his brother, Jamie Skehan and his wife; his sister, Mollie Drury and her husband; his sister-in-law, Joanna Skehan; and his sister-in-law, Shelly Sudia and her husband; three nieces and four nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM, on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home. A reception will be held following the service at Paul's childhood home in Decatur.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Jimmy Carter receives outpouring of social media love after hospice news8h ago

Credit: TNS

Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospice care
11h ago

Credit: AP

Bulldogs are blown out by No. 1 Alabama in 49-point loss
6h ago

Credit: DAVID TULIS

Man shot after car wreck takes refuge at DeKalb jail
10h ago

Credit: DAVID TULIS

Man shot after car wreck takes refuge at DeKalb jail
10h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

7 teens, 2 younger kids shot at Columbus gas station after dispute at party
12h ago
The Latest

Browner, Alice
2h ago
Dortch, Thomas
2h ago
Curtin, Elaine
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Who's Rico? The Trump Georgia investigation podcast, Episode 13 - AJC Breakdown
What is - and isn’t - in the Fulton grand jury report - Politically Georgia podcast
Senators study Georgia foster care problems that were subject of AJC reporting
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top