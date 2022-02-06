SHEFTALL, Leslie



Leslie Elizabeth "Beth" Sheftall, 45, of Roswell, GA, passed away unexpectedly on January 21, 2022. Born in Atlanta on April 27, 1976, she grew up and resided in Roswell, GA. She had a 25 year successful career as a Graphic Designer.



She is survived by parents Dwight and Leslie Sheftall Roswell GA; her brother, William Sheftall of Roswell; and her brother Andrew (wife Lauren) and niece Annabella of Woodstock, GA.



Due to Covid and her wishes, there will be a private family Inurnment. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity.



Roswell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



